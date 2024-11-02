Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 30,928 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the average volume of 2,040 put options.
In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendy’s stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
