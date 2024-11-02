Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $267,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

