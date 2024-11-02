What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:CFX FY2024 Earnings?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

CFX stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

