What is Wedbush’s Forecast for KNSA FY2024 Earnings?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

KNSA opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 649,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315 over the last three months. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

