What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Q2 Earnings?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $132.28 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,060,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $490,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

