What is William Blair’s Forecast for CMG FY2025 Earnings?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $58.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

