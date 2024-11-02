What is William Blair’s Forecast for Leidos FY2024 Earnings?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $188.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Leidos by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

