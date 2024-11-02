What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AWK FY2025 Earnings?

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.