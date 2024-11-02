William Blair Comments on Onsemi’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,900,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.