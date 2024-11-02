William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TransMedics Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,770.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

