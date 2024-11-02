William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for Boot Barn Q3 Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.