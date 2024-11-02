William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of SXI Q3 Earnings

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.61. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $4,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.