William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for SITE Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Shares of SITE opened at $141.96 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

