Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $468.00 Price Target at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $490.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.85.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $296.94 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $196.54 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,979,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 284.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.