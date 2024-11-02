Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $21.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

TM stock opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.85. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 240.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

