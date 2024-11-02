Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for DLB Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE DLB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,348,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

