Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CFR Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

CFR stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

