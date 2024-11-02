Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $384.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $198.19 and a 12-month high of $394.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

