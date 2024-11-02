Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

ZBRA stock opened at $384.64 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $198.19 and a 52 week high of $394.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

