1,261 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 414.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.18. The company has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

