23,411 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4,245.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,996,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,787,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,740,000 after buying an additional 2,649,643 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,690,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 939,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 582,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

