334 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LII opened at $603.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $381.34 and a one year high of $627.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

In other news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,393.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total transaction of $360,789.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total value of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,393.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,214 shares of company stock worth $7,123,108. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

