abrdn plc Acquires New Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.27% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.20. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,852.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

