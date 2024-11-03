abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,394,769 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

HAL stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

