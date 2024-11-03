abrdn plc Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $99.88 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $1,209,589. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

