abrdn plc Has $7.46 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $384.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.19 and a fifty-two week high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

