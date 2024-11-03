abrdn plc Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $580.14 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.53 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

