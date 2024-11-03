abrdn plc Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after acquiring an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,529,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 727,966 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

ALLY opened at $34.57 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

