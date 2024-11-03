abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NVR by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,139.39 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,600.56 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9,420.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,432.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 496.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.