abrdn plc Purchases 22,210 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 319.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.