abrdn plc Purchases 3,256 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $363.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

