abrdn plc Purchases 3,886 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 230.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 437.21%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.