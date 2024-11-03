abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

