abrdn plc Sells 3,205 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

