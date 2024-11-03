abrdn plc Sells 46,122 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,122 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.46% of Five9 worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 584,800 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at $12,722,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Five9 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $30.96 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

