Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGM) recently disclosed in an 8-K SEC filing that it will be restating its financial statements for several periods due to an accounting error. The company’s audit committee, after deliberations with independent auditors, determined that the audited consolidated financial statements of Adagio Medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Adagio, for the Relevant Periods should not be relied upon due to a misstatement in the recording of accrued interest.

Get alerts:

The error, categorized as an Accounting Misstatement, pertains specifically to the overstatement of accrued interest in certain financial categories. Consequently, Adagio will restate its financial statements for the affected periods. It is worth noting that this restatement will not impact the ending balances as reflected in Adagio’s unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information for the same periods.

In addition to the restatement, management identified a material weakness in internal controls related to valuation reports provided by third-party specialists in conjunction with the accounting for certain debt and equity instruments. This deficiency led to the conclusion that the company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024. Adagio is actively engaged in implementing remediation plans to rectify this issue, including additional reviews and enhanced oversight controls.

Further details regarding the material weakness and remediation efforts will be disclosed in the company’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024.

While Adagio Medical Holdings is taking steps to address these issues, investors are advised to exercise caution. Forward-looking statements made by the company caution that actual results may differ from those predicted due to various risks and uncertainties. Adagio emphasizes that the forward-looking statements included in their disclosure may be subject to change as new events unfold. The company does not assume an obligation to update these statements beyond their current state.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor the situation closely as Adagio Medical Holdings works towards resolving these matters and ensuring accurate financial reporting.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Adagio Medical’s 8K filing here.

Adagio Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

Read More