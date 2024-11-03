Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

