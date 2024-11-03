Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $105.91 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $559,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

