Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $105.91 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

