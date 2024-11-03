Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Evercore ISI

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $193.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $105.91 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

