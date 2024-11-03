AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 129,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 131,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

