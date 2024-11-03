Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

