Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

