Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

