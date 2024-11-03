Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 48.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,900,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $638,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.93 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.