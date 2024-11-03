Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.