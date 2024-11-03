Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

