American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,049,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,900,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

