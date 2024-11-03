Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $181.11

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.64. Lennar has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

