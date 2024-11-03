Analyzing Winland (WELX) and Its Peers

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Winland to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 74.08% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.22% -21.71% -6.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Winland has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Winland and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 239 1021 1698 28 2.51

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Winland’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winland and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 6.10 Winland Competitors $2.80 billion $358.08 million 111.73

Winland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Winland peers beat Winland on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

